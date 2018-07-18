Sezioni

Festalpina Airunese

Redazione

I concerti in programma (inizio ore 21):

  • Mercoledì 18 - Sabbie in TOUR
  • Giovedì 19 - Faber Is back - Fabrizio De André Cover Band
  • Venerdì 20 - Party 90
  • Sabato 21 - dARI
  • Domenica 22 - Teo E Le Veline Grasse
  • Lunedì 23 - Acoustic show @ Kitchen Stage - Mirko e Quelli Belli
  • Martedì 24 - Acoustic show @ Kitchen Stage - Lattina
  • Mercoledì 25 - Acoustic show @ Kitchen Stage - Texture. w/ SmokingMonkeys
  • Giovedì 26 - Sbandau - Caparezza & Articolo 31 cover band
  • Venerdì 27 - RAD1
  • Sabato 28 - Oktoberfest con Tirol Band
  • Domenica 29 - RadioVasco

Entrata gratuita.
Tutte le sere Pizza, Cucina e Birra dalle 19.00. Presenti i tendoni, di conseguenza la festa si terrà anche in caso di maltempo.
Dal 23 al 29 luglio si terrà il torneo serale maschile di calcio a 7.

