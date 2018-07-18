Festalpina Airunese

-
Dove
- Via Postale Vecchia, 24
- Airuno
-
Quando
- Dal 18/07/2018 al 29/07/2018
- Dalle 19
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
- Altre Informazioni
I concerti in programma (inizio ore 21):
- Mercoledì 18 - Sabbie in TOUR
- Giovedì 19 - Faber Is back - Fabrizio De André Cover Band
- Venerdì 20 - Party 90
- Sabato 21 - dARI
- Domenica 22 - Teo E Le Veline Grasse
- Lunedì 23 - Acoustic show @ Kitchen Stage - Mirko e Quelli Belli
- Martedì 24 - Acoustic show @ Kitchen Stage - Lattina
- Mercoledì 25 - Acoustic show @ Kitchen Stage - Texture. w/ SmokingMonkeys
- Giovedì 26 - Sbandau - Caparezza & Articolo 31 cover band
- Venerdì 27 - RAD1
- Sabato 28 - Oktoberfest con Tirol Band
- Domenica 29 - RadioVasco
Entrata gratuita.
Tutte le sere Pizza, Cucina e Birra dalle 19.00. Presenti i tendoni, di conseguenza la festa si terrà anche in caso di maltempo.
Dal 23 al 29 luglio si terrà il torneo serale maschile di calcio a 7.
