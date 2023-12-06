Herman: un suggestivo video promuove la canzone in inglese dedicata alla Guzzi

Finalmente tradotto in immagini. "A V-Shaped heart", brano che il musicista lecchese Ermanno Corti, al secolo Herman, ha pubblicato qualche mese fa dedicandolo a un'eccellenza del nostro territorio, è ora anche un video pubblicato su Youtube.

La canzone è la versione in lingua inglese di "Un cuore a forma di V", composta dal rocker in occasione del centenario della Moto Guzzi nel 2021. E attorno al mondo dell'Aquila questo video ruota: dalla moto che Ermanno cavalca per le suggestive strade di Mandello sul lago al rapace che in alcune immagini vola sopra di lui (grazie agli effetti speciali), dalle visuali dell'azienda di via Parodi ai filmati d'epoca. Il tutto inframezzato da un'esibizione in studio di Ermanno con la band che lo accompagna (Marco Gnecchi - chitarra solista, Maurizio Rocca - basso elettrico, Daniele Scicchitano - batteria).

Il brano, come spiegato dallo stesso autore, è stato adattato dall'italiano all'inglese da Carlo Guidotti. L'originale è stato ideato e prodotto dal guzzista Matteo Brutti. Il video - realizzato da Nico De Paolis per conto di Ciao! - vede la collaborazione di Alberto Agliati di "Agostini Moto" che ha messo a disposizione una V7 Special, di Matteo Anghileri e Matteo Gnecchi in versione motociclisti, di Aron Corti per lo studio di registrazione Street Rec Studio.

Il testo di "A V-Shaped heart"

C’mon, twist the throttle and you will feel it

as the shaft drive starts the spinning.

Low RPM; you will hear it clearly:

that’s the sound of the engine singing.

So saddle up for fun and freedom:

two humming notes are gonna

move your soul… move your soul…

and they do come from that V!

Just like an eagle in the half-light,

cylinders roar and that is alright;

in every burst, passion ignites:

it’s a love that will last a whole life,

a heart for speeding,

a heart for winning

cast in the shape of a V!

Run with the wind now,

bending in slow-mo;

glide on the eastern

branch of Lake Como:

that’s where two sharp minds

found inspiration;

a motorbike legend;

the perfect location.



A heart for speeding,

a heart for thrilling

cast in the shape of a V!

And while you speed

in the streets, tomorrow,

many curious eyes will follow;

with that vroom there’s no way to lay low:

they will hear it from far and they’ll know;

they’ll be waiting,

anticipating,

or simply craving

that unmistakable sound!

Breva the model; breva the breeze;

both got you feeling just like a king.

Adrenaline and good vibes soaring;

the magic’s on: the engine is roaring.

So, here’s where two sharp minds

found inspiration:

a motorbike legend;

the perfect location…

Just ride the Eagle wings

seizing the moment,

inhale the energy,

all in the shape of a V!

Just ride the Eagle wings

seizing the moment,

inhale the energy,

flow like a torrent…